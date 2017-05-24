Actor-television personality RuPaul said in an interview this week that he grew up with the knowledge that he would grow up to be famous.

RuPaul joined entertainment anchor Keltie Knight, actress Becca Tobin and fashion designer Jac Vanek on their popular LadyGang podcast.

RuPaul, the host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, also talked about how his mother gave him the courage to start doing drag in the 1980s.

“You know, it’s funny…Supermodel came out on my birthday in ‘92, and by the beginning of ‘93, things were starting to happen,” RuPaul explained. “And I was visiting my mother in San Diego at the time, and she was literally on her death bed at the time, and I knew that this Kurt Loder MTV report was going to come on about me. And we were sitting up in bed, waiting for it to come on, and it finally came on. She looked at me, I looked at her, and she said, ‘N-word, you are crazy.’ [laughs] And it was funny because, before I was born, when she was pregnant with me, she saw a psychic – runs in the family – who said, ‘Well, it’s going to be a boy and he’s going to be famous.’ So, I grew up with that knowledge, and I went into show business, and I did all the things. So that moment, when we both looked at each other and she said that to me, we both knew that the prophecy had come true.”

“The courage part of it – honestly, I didn’t have a choice. You know, I was either going to live or die, and that’s really the bottom line,” RuPaul said about his career. “My mother was really, really Punk Rock. She was an anti-establishment type of gal, and she was someone who would always question authority. Actually, I saw a psychic years ago – over twenty years ago – who told me my mother was world-weary. And talk about the darkness. She had the darkness. And she wanted to – she knew that I was a sweet, sensitive soul like herself, and she wanted to protect me. She didn’t know how to protect me, but she did bestow upon me that idea of doing your thing. You know, she’s famous for saying, ‘Unless they paying your bills, pay them bitches no mind.’”