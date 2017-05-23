Taiwan's constitutional court will rule on Wednesday in a case that could decide whether same-sex couples can marry on the island nation.

Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender groups widely believe a breakthrough is around the corner.

Experts warn that a favorable decision wouldn't mean a rush to the altar. Lawmakers would still need to approve legislation allowing gay and lesbian couples to marry.

“It makes sense that they would give a grace period to allow legislation to be passed,” a lawyer familiar with the court told Reuters.

After years of refusing to take up the issue, the court listened to arguments in March.

President Tsai Ing-wen supports marriage equality and several polls indicate that a majority of Taiwanese do as well.