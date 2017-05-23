Taiwan's constitutional court will rule
on Wednesday in a case that could decide whether same-sex couples can
marry on the island nation.
Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender
groups widely believe a breakthrough is around the corner.
Experts warn that a favorable decision
wouldn't mean a rush to the altar. Lawmakers would still need to
approve legislation allowing gay and lesbian couples to marry.
“It makes sense that they would give
a grace period to allow legislation to be passed,” a lawyer
familiar with the court told Reuters.
After years of refusing to take up the
issue, the court listened to arguments in March.
President Tsai Ing-wen supports
marriage equality and several polls indicate that a majority of
Taiwanese do as well.