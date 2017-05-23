The National Organization for Marriage
(NOM) on Monday released a video calling on President Donald Trump to
protect opponents of LGBT rights.
The video is part of the group's
campaign asking Attorney General Jeff Sessions “to issue
comprehensive rules to protect the religious liberty of people who
support marriage, life, and the truth of gender and ensure we are not
targeted by the federal government because of our views.”
Social conservatives disappointed that
an executive order signed by Trump does not limit LGBT rights as
expected are turning to Sessions for relief. Language in the order
directs Sessions – who scored a zero in the Senate on a survey of
LGBT support – to “issue guidance interpreting religious liberty
protections in Federal law.”
“[W] are obligated to call President
Trump out when he has not done what he has promised to do – and
protecting the religious liberty of people of faith to continue to
live out their beliefs about marriage, gender, life and human
sexuality is at the top of the 'unfulfilled promises' list,” NOM
President Brian Brown said in releasing the video.
Most of the cases featured in the
group's 2-minute
video involve LGBT rights.