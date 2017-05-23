Out South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said Sunday that he supports a protest against Vice President Mike Pence over his opposition to LGBT rights.

More than 50 graduates protested Pence's Notre Dame University commencement address. The graduates stood up from their seats and walked out of their graduation as Pence delivered his remarks. Some of the students cited Pence's long anti-LGBT record, while others said they were speaking out against the policies of President Donald Trump's administration.

“What I appreciate about it is it’s clear that the students want to express their commitment to tolerance and the values that they believe a Catholic University ought to uphold, and that this administration is not compatible with those values,” Buttigieg told the Washington Blade. “And at the same time, I think they found a very respectful way to do it.”

“You go to a university in order to form your conscience and they're expressing their conscience in a way that I really respect and admire,” he added.

In applauding the walkout, LGBT rights advocate GLAAD pointed out that Pence opposes marriage equality and voted against “Don't Ask, Don't Tell” repeal and the Employment Non-Discrimination Act (ENDA), a federal employment bill that sought to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.