At least 22 people are dead and 59
wounded in what appears to be a terrorist attack on a concert hall in
the English city of Manchester.
The bombing took place Monday evening
as people began leaving a concert given by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.
Prime Minster Theresa May called the
attack “sickening.”
“All acts of terrorism are cowardly …
but this attack stands out for its appalling sickening cowardice,
deliberately targeting innocent, defenseless children and young
people who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights
of their lives,” May
said.
Police said they have arrested a
23-year-old man in connection with the attack.
“Broken,” Grande, 23, tweeted to
her fans. “From the bottom of my heart, I am sorry. I don't have
words.”
A concert-goer described the scene to
the BBC: “She finished her last song … and we heard like a really
basey bang, and all I can remember is just everyone … was just
running out. People were covered in blood. Some people were having
a fight. It was quite scary.”