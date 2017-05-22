A trailer for The CW's upcoming reboot of Dynasty promises more gay sex for the nighttime soap opera.

The original show was produced by television legend Aaron Spelling and ran for nine seasons in the 80s on ABC. It starred John Forsythe as oil magnate Blake Carrington and Linda Evans as his new wife Krystle.

Much remains the same in the show's reboot. Grant Show plays Blake Carrington, while Nathalie Kelley plays his new wife Cristal, a Hispanic businesswoman.

The show's reboot trades Heather Locklear's Sammy Jo for a gay man, Sam Flores, who is played by Rafael de la Fuente. Steven Carrington, played by James Mackay, is also gay, as in the original.

In a trailer for the new show released Thursday, Steven is seen in bed with another man, whom we later find out is Sam Flores.

The new show is executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the executive producers of Gossip Girl and The O.C.