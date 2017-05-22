The Church of Scotland will take a vote this week on whether to marry gay and lesbian couples.

Gay couples began marrying in Scotland in 2014.

According to the BBC, the issue will be voted upon during the Kirk's General Assembly on Thursday.

Several outlets are reporting that the vote is expected to go in favor of conducing same-sex ceremonies in the Church of Scotland.

A second proposal expected to be voted on this week is whether the church should apologize for its past treatment of LGBT people.

A report on same-sex marriage will open the debate, and a vote will follow its conclusion.

“On Thursday afternoon the theological forum will be bringing a report to the General Assembly, and this year what they're asking to do is for the assembly, first of all, to consider making an apology to the gay community for things that have have been said in the past and the assembly will have to make up its mind on that,” Moderator Designate the Reverend Dr. Derek Browning told the BBC. “But also it's going to be asking our legal questions committee to see what the issues are round about allowing ministers to perform same sex marriage if they choose to do so, and equally for safeguards for those who, for conscience sake, feel that this is not something they can do.”

The BBC added that the Scottish Episcopal Church will also debate – and likely approve – same-sex marriage later this year.