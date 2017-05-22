The Church of Scotland will take a vote
this week on whether to marry gay and lesbian couples.
Gay couples began marrying in Scotland
in 2014.
According to the BBC, the issue will be
voted upon during the Kirk's General Assembly on Thursday.
Several outlets are reporting that the
vote is expected to go in favor of conducing same-sex ceremonies in
the Church of Scotland.
A second proposal expected to be voted
on this week is whether the church should apologize for its past
treatment of LGBT people.
A report on same-sex marriage will open
the debate, and a vote will follow its conclusion.
“On Thursday afternoon the
theological forum will be bringing a report to the General Assembly,
and this year what they're asking to do is for the assembly, first of
all, to consider making an apology to the gay community for things
that have have been said in the past and the assembly will have to
make up its mind on that,” Moderator
Designate the Reverend Dr. Derek Browning told the BBC. “But
also it's going to be asking our legal questions committee to see
what the issues are round about allowing ministers to perform same
sex marriage if they choose to do so, and equally for safeguards for
those who, for conscience sake, feel that this is not something they
can do.”
The BBC added that the Scottish
Episcopal Church will also debate – and likely approve – same-sex
marriage later this year.