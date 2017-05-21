More than 50 graduates protested Vice President Mike Pence's Notre Dame University commencement address on Sunday.

The graduates stood up from their seats and walked out of their graduation as Pence delivered his remarks.

Some of the students cited Pence's long anti-LGBT record, while others said they were speaking out against the policies of President Donald Trump's administration.

“I was a student here at Notre Dame in 2015 when Mike Pence in Indiana passed the Religious Freedom Restoration Act without including initially civil rights protections for LGBT people,” Bryan Ricketts, one of the students who walked out of the ceremony, told CNN when asked about the protest.

As governor of Indiana, Pence defended signing a law that critics said would allow businesses to discriminate against the LGBT community. Mounting pressure from the business community forced Pence to call for a “fix” to the law.

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, applauded the protest.

“Graduates around the country deserve commencement speakers who inspire them to propel our diverse country forward, and these Notre Dame students bravely told the world that Vice President Pence’s anti-LGBTQ actions fly in the face of unity and inspiration,” Ellis said in a statement. “These Notre Dame graduates should be applauded for demonstrating true leadership and standing up for freedom and acceptance.”

GLAAD also pointed out that Pence opposes marriage equality and voted against “Don't Ask, Don't Tell” repeal and the Employment Non-Discrimination Act (ENDA), a federal employment bill that sought to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.