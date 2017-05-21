Chelsea Manning on Thursday shared her
first photo of herself on social media following her release from
prison.
According to NBC
News, documentary filmmaker Tim Travers Hawkins took the picture,
which Manning, 29, captioned, “Okay, so here I am everyone!!”
Hawkins is working on a documentary featuring Manning as she adjusts
to life after prison.
In the photo, Manning, who came out
transgender on her first day in prison, is wearing bright red
lipstick and a black top with a plunging neckline.
Manning was released from prison on
Wednesday after serving 7 years of a 35-year prison sentence at Fort
Leavenworth, Kansas for violating the Espionage Act. Before leaving
the White House, President Barack Obama commuted all but four months
of Manning's remaining prison term.
(Related: Trump
calls Chelsea Manning an “ungrateful traitor.”)