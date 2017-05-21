Chelsea Manning on Thursday shared her first photo of herself on social media following her release from prison.

According to NBC News, documentary filmmaker Tim Travers Hawkins took the picture, which Manning, 29, captioned, “Okay, so here I am everyone!!” Hawkins is working on a documentary featuring Manning as she adjusts to life after prison.

In the photo, Manning, who came out transgender on her first day in prison, is wearing bright red lipstick and a black top with a plunging neckline.

Manning was released from prison on Wednesday after serving 7 years of a 35-year prison sentence at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas for violating the Espionage Act. Before leaving the White House, President Barack Obama commuted all but four months of Manning's remaining prison term.

