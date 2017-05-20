Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin
Pillar has been given a two-game suspension for hurling an anti-gay
slur at Atlanta Braves pitcher Jason Motte.
Pillar called Motte a “fag” or
“faggot” after Pillar struck out on a quick pitch from Motte
during the seventh inning on Wednesday. Players from both teams
rushed onto the field after Pillar hurled the slur.
Following the game, Pillar apologized
to Motte, though he added during a press conference that such
language was “part of the game.”
“It was immature, stupid,” Pillar
told reporters. “It was uncalled for. It's part of the game. I'm
a competitive guy.”
The following day, he tweeted: “Last
night, following my at-bat in the 7th inning, I used
inappropriate language towards Braves pitcher Jason Motte. By doing
so I had just helped extend use of the word that has no place in
baseball, in sports or anywhere in society today. I’m completely
and utterly embarrassed and feel horrible to have put the fans, my
teammates and the Blue Jays organization in this position. I have
apologized to Jason Motte, but also need to apologize to the Braves
organization and their fans, and most importantly, to the LGBTQ
community for the lack of respect I displayed last night. This is not
who I am and will use this as an opportunity to better myself.”
Pillar's salary from his two game
suspension, approximately $6,066, will be donated to charity, the
AP reported. Major League Baseball (MLB) reportedly fined Pillar
an undisclosed amount.