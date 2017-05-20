Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar has been given a two-game suspension for hurling an anti-gay slur at Atlanta Braves pitcher Jason Motte.

Pillar called Motte a “fag” or “faggot” after Pillar struck out on a quick pitch from Motte during the seventh inning on Wednesday. Players from both teams rushed onto the field after Pillar hurled the slur.

Following the game, Pillar apologized to Motte, though he added during a press conference that such language was “part of the game.”

“It was immature, stupid,” Pillar told reporters. “It was uncalled for. It's part of the game. I'm a competitive guy.”

The following day, he tweeted: “Last night, following my at-bat in the 7th inning, I used inappropriate language towards Braves pitcher Jason Motte. By doing so I had just helped extend use of the word that has no place in baseball, in sports or anywhere in society today. I’m completely and utterly embarrassed and feel horrible to have put the fans, my teammates and the Blue Jays organization in this position. I have apologized to Jason Motte, but also need to apologize to the Braves organization and their fans, and most importantly, to the LGBTQ community for the lack of respect I displayed last night. This is not who I am and will use this as an opportunity to better myself.”

Pillar's salary from his two game suspension, approximately $6,066, will be donated to charity, the AP reported. Major League Baseball (MLB) reportedly fined Pillar an undisclosed amount.