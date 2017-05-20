New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight and fiance Harley Rodriguez are planning to get hitched in 2018.

New Kids on the Block performed Monday on the Today show. During a behind-the-scenes look at the segment, Knight was asked by The Insider's Keltie Knight, “Are you ever going to get married?”

Rodriguez was asked to join the group and Knight asked him, “Did you want to set a date right now?” “2018,” Rodriguez answered.

The couple, who got engaged last November, will celebrate 10 years together next year.

During an appearance on Sirius XM's Inner Circle, Knight described how he proposed while on a raft on the Zambezi river, the fourth-longest in Africa.

“There were hippopotamus in the background and we saw crocodiles swimming by and everything,” he said. “Oh, and it was a super moon on top of that. So, it was absolutely beautiful and romantic.”

Knight added that he did not get down on one knee to propose, saying that they're not really that type of couple.