New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan
Knight and fiance Harley Rodriguez are planning to get hitched in
2018.
New Kids on the Block performed Monday
on the Today show. During a behind-the-scenes look at the
segment, Knight was asked by The
Insider's
Keltie Knight, “Are you ever going to get married?”
Rodriguez was asked to join the group
and Knight asked him, “Did you want to set a date right now?”
“2018,” Rodriguez answered.
The couple, who got engaged last
November, will celebrate 10 years together next year.
During an appearance on Sirius XM's
Inner Circle, Knight described how he proposed while on a raft
on the Zambezi river, the fourth-longest in Africa.
“There were hippopotamus in the
background and we saw crocodiles swimming by and everything,” he
said. “Oh, and it was a super moon on top of that. So, it was
absolutely beautiful and romantic.”
Knight added that he did not get down
on one knee to propose, saying that they're not really that type of
couple.