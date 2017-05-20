During an appearance on Late Night, Debra Messing said that President Donald Trump's presidential run was partly responsible for the return of Will & Grace.

The cast reunited last year for a 10-minute political skit that went viral ahead of the election.

“Our show would not be coming back at all had we not come together to do that little skit,” Messing told host Seth Meyers. “Because it was only by doing that skit that we realized that it was possible. I mean, it's eleven years ago since the show ended. Literally in history never happened that a cast has come back together after eleven years on prime-time television.”

Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally will reprise their roles as Will & Grace returns to NBC this fall with 12 new episodes. The show's creators, David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, and director James Burrows are also returning.

Will & Grace, which premiered in 1998, was the first prime time network sitcom to feature a gay lead in McCormack's uptight lawyer, Will, and has been credited for helping advance the LGBT rights movement.

