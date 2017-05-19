Oregon Governor Kate Brown, a Democrat, on Thursday signed a bill into law that eases the process for transgender people to change their birth certificates.

Changing a person's name and gender on a birth certificate previously involved costly court fees. Under the new law, a person can make these changes by filling out a form, increasing privacy and reducing the cost, Reuters reported.

Oregon is the second state after California to enact such a law.

“The cost and other legal hurdles posed by the old system created major barriers for transgender individuals seeking to update personal records in various aspects of their lives,” Reuters wrote.

According to a 2015 survey by the National Center for Transgender Equality, only 10 percent of transgender people in the United States have identification that matches their gender identity.

“Having a driver's license, credit cards and insurance card that accurately reflects one's name and gender simply makes it easier to get a job, housing and to access medical care,” Nancy Haque, a co-executive director of Basic Rights Oregon, told Reuters.

The new law takes effect January 1.