During an interview to promote her
latest project, Julie Andrews was shocked when asked about her
support for the LGBT community, because, as she put it, she's always
been an ally.
Andrews and her daughter Emma Watson
Hamilton are collaborating on Netflix's Julie's Greenroom, a
pre-school series which looks at how theater is staged through the
use of puppets built by The Jim Henson Company. Andrews and Giullian
Yao Gioiello star in the series, while Andrews and Hamilton executive
produce.
The show broke ground with the
inclusion of a gender-nonbinary puppet named Riley.
Mother and daughter spoke of their
support for transgender rights and called on lawmakers to think about
the message they are sending by attempting to pass laws that restrict
bathroom access for transgender people.
“Please keep an open mind. Please
think,” Andrews
told The
Advocate.
“Talk to these individuals.
Understand where they’re coming from. Don’t assume that you know
what the story is there and what the answers are. But really immerse
yourself in the issue and the stories, the real-life stories of the
individuals who are grappling with this. Because you may be
surprised. Your eyes may be opened,” Hamilton added.
When asked when they realized they were
allies of the LGBT community, Andrews answered “just always!”
“Theater, anyway, is such an open
community and free. I don't think there's been a time when I haven't
been [an ally],” Andrews said, adding that she was raised to
appreciate diversity.
“I don't remember a time when it
wasn't, when I didn't feel like the LGBTQ community was part of my
life and part of reality,” Hamilton said.