During an interview to promote her latest project, Julie Andrews was shocked when asked about her support for the LGBT community, because, as she put it, she's always been an ally.

Andrews and her daughter Emma Watson Hamilton are collaborating on Netflix's Julie's Greenroom, a pre-school series which looks at how theater is staged through the use of puppets built by The Jim Henson Company. Andrews and Giullian Yao Gioiello star in the series, while Andrews and Hamilton executive produce.

The show broke ground with the inclusion of a gender-nonbinary puppet named Riley.

Mother and daughter spoke of their support for transgender rights and called on lawmakers to think about the message they are sending by attempting to pass laws that restrict bathroom access for transgender people.

“Please keep an open mind. Please think,” Andrews told The Advocate.

“Talk to these individuals. Understand where they’re coming from. Don’t assume that you know what the story is there and what the answers are. But really immerse yourself in the issue and the stories, the real-life stories of the individuals who are grappling with this. Because you may be surprised. Your eyes may be opened,” Hamilton added.

When asked when they realized they were allies of the LGBT community, Andrews answered “just always!”

“Theater, anyway, is such an open community and free. I don't think there's been a time when I haven't been [an ally],” Andrews said, adding that she was raised to appreciate diversity.

“I don't remember a time when it wasn't, when I didn't feel like the LGBTQ community was part of my life and part of reality,” Hamilton said.