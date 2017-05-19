During a radio appearance this week, Miley Cyrus revealed that she's the girl Katy Perry is singing about in her debut hit single I Kissed a Girl (and I liked it).

Cyrus, 24, made the claim during an interview with WKTU Radio, in which she explained that she and Perry, 32, have been friends for a decade.

“Katy Perry, she’s been a friend of mine for a really long time. We were actually just realizing the other day that next year, we’ll have been friends for 10 years. I think that’s my friend that I’ve known the longest, which is really, really weird,” Cyrus said. “When she came out with I Kissed a Girl, I was doing the Hannah Montana movie, and I heard her on the radio, they said, 'Who’d you write that about?’ And she said me.”

“And I was on a four-wheeler, actually – my dad had this four wheeler, this is how hillbilly we are, we had a radio attached to the four-wheeler – and I heard it and I screamed, and started freaking out,” Cyrus added.

I Kissed a Girl debuted in 2008.

