During a radio appearance this week,
Miley Cyrus revealed that she's the girl Katy Perry is singing about
in her debut hit single I Kissed a Girl (and I liked it).
Cyrus, 24, made the claim during an
interview with WKTU
Radio, in which she explained that she and Perry, 32, have been
friends for a decade.
“Katy Perry, she’s been a friend of
mine for a really long time. We were actually just realizing the
other day that next year, we’ll have been friends for 10 years. I
think that’s my friend that I’ve known the longest, which is
really, really weird,” Cyrus said. “When she came out with I
Kissed a Girl, I was doing the Hannah Montana movie, and I
heard her on the radio, they said, 'Who’d you write that about?’
And she said me.”
“And I was on a four-wheeler,
actually – my dad had this four wheeler, this is how hillbilly we
are, we had a radio attached to the four-wheeler – and I heard it
and I screamed, and started freaking out,” Cyrus added.
I Kissed a Girl debuted in 2008.
