Nevada has joined a growing list of
states prohibiting therapies that attempt to alter the sexual
orientation or gender identity of LGBT youth.
Such therapies go by names such as
“conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay
therapy.”
Republican Governor Brian Sandoval
signed the bill into law on Wednesday. The legislation was sponsored
by Senator David Parks, a Democrat from Las Vegas.
“Nevada has a long record of passing
progressive legislation to protect the LGBTQ community with
bipartisan support, and I want to thank Governor Sandoval for signing
this critical legislation to protect LGBTQ youth,” Parks said in a
statement.
“Banning conversion therapy makes
Nevada a safer place for children who are at a higher risk for
anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and even suicide. This bill is
a major step forward in building a more equal and inclusive state.”
The National Center for Lesbian Rights
(NCLR) also applauded passage of the bill.
“Today, Nevada Governor Brian
Sandoval and elected officials have prioritized the safety, health,
and well-being of LGBTQ Nevadans by putting an end to the discredited
practice of so-called ‘conversion therapy.’ The American
Psychological Association has linked conversion therapy to
depression, substance abuse and even suicide – risks that are
particularly acute for youth. Nevada knows that all of our children
are born perfect,” said NCLR Born Perfect Campaign Director Carolyn
Reyes in a statement.
Four years ago, New Jersey became the
second state after California to enact such a law. Illinois, Oregon,
Connecticut, Vermont and the District of Columbia have passed similar
bans, while New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo last year issued an
executive order that protects youth from such therapies. Several
cities, including Tampa,
Florida and Columbus,
Ohio, have recently enacted similar measures.
