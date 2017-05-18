Actress Alia Shawkat has come out publicly as bisexual, saying that she's speaking out in part to counter the policies of President Donald Trump.

Shawkat is best known for playing Maeby F ü nke in the Fox/Netflix comedy series Arrested Development. Her latest project, Paint It Black, arrives in theaters this month.

The 28-year-old Shawkat told gay glossy OUT that she considers herself to be bisexual. “I think balancing my male and female energies has been a big part of me growing as an actor,” she said.

“How do you feel in the current climate, moving forward as a queer artist?”

“I co-wrote and star in a new film called Duck Butter, which opens later this year,” Shawkat answered. “I love that it was written for a man and a woman, but we couldn’t find the right guy, so now it happens to star two women [as lovers]. I used to be less outspoken. But as a woman, an Arab-American, and a member of the LGBTQ community, I have to use whatever voice I have. There’s no more delicacy in being quiet.”