Casey Cott, who portrays Kevin Keller
on The CW's Riverdale, has been promoted to series regular.
According to TVLine,
Cott will be a series regular when the show returns for its sophomore
season.
The teen drama is based on the
characters by Archie Comics. This edgier look at the people
who inhabit the town of Riverdale is executive produced by Greg
Berlanti, who also helms other hit CW shows such as Arrow, The
Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl. He
is engaged to soccer star Robbie Rogers.
Keller first joined the gang in the
Archie Comics spin-off Veronica in 2010, becoming the
franchise's first openly gay character.
In the show's first season, Keller
started a romance with Southside Serpents gang member Joaquin
DeSantos (played by Rob Raco).