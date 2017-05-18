Casey Cott, who portrays Kevin Keller on The CW's Riverdale, has been promoted to series regular.

According to TVLine, Cott will be a series regular when the show returns for its sophomore season.

The teen drama is based on the characters by Archie Comics. This edgier look at the people who inhabit the town of Riverdale is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, who also helms other hit CW shows such as Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl. He is engaged to soccer star Robbie Rogers.

Keller first joined the gang in the Archie Comics spin-off Veronica in 2010, becoming the franchise's first openly gay character.

In the show's first season, Keller started a romance with Southside Serpents gang member Joaquin DeSantos (played by Rob Raco).