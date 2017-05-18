Out actor Daniel Franzese is calling on HBO to bring back Looking, the premium cable network's gay drama that it canceled after two seasons.

Starring Jonathan Groff, Frankie J. Alvarez and Murray Bartlett as three gay friends living in San Francisco, Looking – which was often described as the gay version of Girls – had a two-season run followed by a feature-length film to tie up loose ends.

“Will & Grace is coming back,” Franzese tweeted to his fans. “Roseanne is coming back. Twin Peaks is coming back. Can we please get @LookingHBO back? I miss everyone.”

Franzese, 39, joined the cast of Looking in its second season, playing a romantic interest for Agustin Lanuez (played by Frankie J. Alvarez). Franzese played Eddie, an HIV-positive character of size with a positive outlook on life.

“I'm very proud of our HIV storyline with Eddie,” Franzese said last year. “Eddie was the first character in six years to be on television as an HIV-positive character. I was told from the first time by [executive producer] Andrew [Haigh], he was never gonna get sick. And it was never going to be something that hindered him from living his life.”

