Out actor Daniel Franzese is calling on
HBO to bring back Looking, the premium cable network's gay
drama that it canceled after two seasons.
Starring Jonathan Groff, Frankie J.
Alvarez and Murray Bartlett as three gay friends living in San
Francisco, Looking – which
was often described as the gay version of Girls
– had a two-season run followed by a feature-length film to tie up
loose ends.
“Will & Grace
is coming back,” Franzese tweeted to his fans. “Roseanne
is coming back. Twin Peaks
is coming back. Can we please get @LookingHBO back? I miss
everyone.”
Franzese,
39, joined the cast of Looking
in its second season, playing a romantic interest for Agustin Lanuez
(played by Frankie J. Alvarez). Franzese played Eddie, an
HIV-positive character of size with a positive outlook on life.
“I'm very proud of our HIV storyline
with Eddie,” Franzese
said last year. “Eddie was the first character in six years to
be on television as an HIV-positive character. I was told from the
first time by [executive producer] Andrew [Haigh], he was never gonna
get sick. And it was never going to be something that hindered him
from living his life.”
