Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, a Republican, on Wednesday threatened to push for a special session for the Legislature to pass a transgender “bathroom bill.”

Patrick also is pushing for passage of a bill that would limit the authority of cities and counties to regulate tax rates.

The Senate in March approved Republican Senator Lois Kolkhorst's proposal (Senate Bill 6), which seeks to prohibit transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings.

Lawmakers adjourn for the summer on May 29.

“If we must go to special session, I will respectfully ask the governor to add both of these bills – plus other legislation he has voiced support for – in that special session call,” Patrick told reporters. “If the bills don't pass in the special and they're blocked again, I will ask the governor to call us back again and again and again.”

The bathroom access bill has yet to be referred to a House committee.

Chuck Smith CEO of Equality Texas, which opposes the legislation, said in a statement that a special session would hurt everyday Texans and cost the state millions of dollars.

“Discriminatory bills targeting transgender Texans could cost the state of Texas more than $5 billion dollars if we choose a path that encourages and legalizes discrimination,” Smith said. “The lieutenant governor needs to stop these public threats against an already marginalized and vulnerable population and stop wasting time during the 85th legislative session.”