Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick,
a Republican, on Wednesday threatened to push for a special session
for the Legislature to pass a transgender “bathroom bill.”
Patrick also is pushing for passage of
a bill that would limit the authority of cities and counties to
regulate tax rates.
The Senate in March approved Republican
Senator Lois Kolkhorst's proposal (Senate Bill 6), which seeks to
prohibit transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice
in many buildings.
Lawmakers adjourn for the summer on May
29.
“If we must go to special session, I
will respectfully ask the governor to add both of these bills –
plus other legislation he has voiced support for – in that special
session call,” Patrick
told reporters. “If the bills don't pass in the special and
they're blocked again, I will ask the governor to call us back again
and again and again.”
The bathroom access bill has yet to be
referred to a House committee.
Chuck Smith CEO of Equality Texas,
which opposes the legislation, said in a statement that a special
session would hurt everyday Texans and cost the state millions of
dollars.
“Discriminatory bills targeting
transgender Texans could cost the state of Texas more than $5 billion
dollars if we choose a path that encourages and legalizes
discrimination,” Smith said. “The lieutenant governor needs to
stop these public threats against an already marginalized and
vulnerable population and stop wasting time during the 85th
legislative session.”