North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced that he plans to issue an executive order extending protections to the LGBT community.

“My goal is statewide LGBT protections in North Carolina, and I'm going to keep fighting every day until I get to that point,” Cooper said during a Q&A at a conference sponsored by the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank located in Washington. “It would have been politically and probably emotionally easier for me to keep pounding the table and not accept a compromise but I knew it wasn't right.”

State lawmakers in March agreed to a partial repeal of House Bill 2, which blocked cities and municipalities from enacting LGBT protections and prohibited transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings. The new law, House Bill 142, has been criticized because it leaves bathroom regulation to the state and enacts a moratorium on local LGBT ordinances until December 1, 2020.

“Diversity is our strength. North Carolina is a welcoming state, and we just have to make sure our laws catch up with our people, and we're going to get there,” Cooper, a Democrat, is quoted as saying by WRAL.com.

In a phone interview with The News & Observer, Cooper added: “I said when we repealed HB2 and initiated the compromise, we needed to take additional steps to make sure we protect LGBT residents. We're working on an executive order that will help further those goals.”

A Cooper spokeswoman would not elaborate on the order.