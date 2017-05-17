Former Arkansas governor and GOP presidential candidate Mike Huckabee claims in an interview that the Supreme Court declared itself God in deciding Obergefell, the groundbreaking 2015 ruling that found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.

Huckabee makes his claims in a new DVD called The Constitutional Christian hosted by Christian conservative David Barton.

The decision, Huckabee said, transformed America from a democracy to “a nation that is governed by five unelected black-robed lawyers” who declared that “there is no 10th Amendment, we can do whatever we doggone well want to and we don't have to have language. We don't have to have words. We don't have to have boundaries or parameters. We are God.”

“I know that they didn’t say it in that term, but what they basically said in June of 2015 was, ‘We are God; we’re not just the god of law in the country, we are God Almighty and we have redefined marriage according to the wishes of five unelected lawyers.”

“Anytime a nation turns away from truth, turns away from holiness and righteousness, there are consequences,” Huckabee warned. “There’s a consequence to sin and it doesn’t matter who does it and it doesn’t matter when it’s happening. It has no boundaries. It’s a universal reality that the wages of sin is death – the scripture says that. God’s not going to be mocked, so there is no way that we’re going to say, ‘Well, that was true up until now, but we’ve found a way to circumvent God’s law.’ You can’t circumvent it.”