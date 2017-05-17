Former Arkansas governor and GOP
presidential candidate Mike Huckabee claims in an interview that the
Supreme Court declared itself God in deciding Obergefell, the
groundbreaking 2015 ruling that found that gay and lesbian couples
have a constitutional right to marry.
Huckabee makes his claims in a new DVD
called The
Constitutional Christian hosted by Christian conservative
David Barton.
The decision, Huckabee said,
transformed America from a democracy to “a nation that is governed
by five unelected black-robed lawyers” who declared that “there
is no 10th Amendment, we can do whatever we doggone well
want to and we don't have to have language. We don't have to have
words. We don't have to have boundaries or parameters. We are God.”
“I know that they didn’t say it in
that term, but what they basically said in June of 2015 was, ‘We
are God; we’re not just the god of law in the country, we are God
Almighty and we have redefined marriage according to the wishes of
five unelected lawyers.”
“Anytime a nation turns away from
truth, turns away from holiness and righteousness, there are
consequences,” Huckabee
warned. “There’s a consequence to sin and it doesn’t matter
who does it and it doesn’t matter when it’s happening. It has no
boundaries. It’s a universal reality that the wages of sin is
death – the scripture says that. God’s not going to be mocked,
so there is no way that we’re going to say, ‘Well, that was true
up until now, but we’ve found a way to circumvent God’s law.’
You can’t circumvent it.”