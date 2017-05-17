In an interview with gay glossy OUT, actor Kevin Bacon says that he has lots of queer people in his life.

Bacon, 58, currently stars in the new Amazon series I Love Dick, which is based on the novel of the same name by Chris Kraus, from Transparent creator Jill Soloway. In the series, filmmaker Chris Kraus' (played by Kathryn Hahn) marriage is falling apart when she becomes obsessed with Dick (Bacon), a famous American artist who makes massive phallic sculptures.

(Related: Jill Soloway compares Donald Trump to Hitler.)

I Love Dick's exploration of gender politics led OUT's Hilton Dresden to ask Bacon to “speak to” his relationship with the word queer.

“There are certainly a lot of queer people in my life and there have been for a long time,” Bacon answered. “To me queer is like to each his own. It’s not our problem. Wherever you fall, whatever you dig it’s good if nobody’s getting hurt. It’s good. Just do your own thing. What’s wrong with love? What’s wrong with love in all of its forms? I think I Love Dick definitely put that across.”