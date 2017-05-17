Soccer star Abby Wambach and Christian
mom blogger Glennon Doyle Melton married on Sunday.
After going public with their
relationship last November, the women announced their engagement in
February. “Abby and I have decided to hold hands forever. Love
wins,” Melton wrote in a post announcing the couple's engagement.
Both women were previously married.
Wambach divorced her wife Sarah Huffman last September after three
years of marriage, while Melton divorced her husband Craig Melton
last August after fourteen years of marriage. Melton has three
children from her previous marriage.
Melton is the author of Love
Warrior, a New York Times bestselling memoir and an Oprah
Book Club pick. She documents her life as a mother and Christian in
detail at her blog Momastery.
“My beloveds – please never give up
on love. Life could surprise the hell out of you. Trust me – you
might just wake up one morning and find yourself smackdab in the
middle of heaven. I love my wife. LOVE WINS,” Melton captioned a
photo of Wambach wearing a sweatshirt that reads “Christian Mommy
Blogger's Wife.”
Melton has been a vocal supporter of
LGBT rights, including same-sex marriage.