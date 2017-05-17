Soccer star Abby Wambach and Christian mom blogger Glennon Doyle Melton married on Sunday.

After going public with their relationship last November, the women announced their engagement in February. “Abby and I have decided to hold hands forever. Love wins,” Melton wrote in a post announcing the couple's engagement.

Both women were previously married. Wambach divorced her wife Sarah Huffman last September after three years of marriage, while Melton divorced her husband Craig Melton last August after fourteen years of marriage. Melton has three children from her previous marriage.

Melton is the author of Love Warrior, a New York Times bestselling memoir and an Oprah Book Club pick. She documents her life as a mother and Christian in detail at her blog Momastery.

“My beloveds – please never give up on love. Life could surprise the hell out of you. Trust me – you might just wake up one morning and find yourself smackdab in the middle of heaven. I love my wife. LOVE WINS,” Melton captioned a photo of Wambach wearing a sweatshirt that reads “Christian Mommy Blogger's Wife.”

Melton has been a vocal supporter of LGBT rights, including same-sex marriage.