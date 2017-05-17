Appearing on Dr. Phil, Shayanna
Jenkins-Hernandez said that former New England Patriot Aaron
Hernandez denied to her rumors that he might be gay.
Hernandez, who was serving a life
sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder of Odin
Lloyd, a semi-professional football player, on April 19 hung himself
in his prison cell.
Lloyd's 2013 murder left many
unanswered questions, including a motive. According to Newsweek,
law enforcement officials believe Lloyd, who was dating
Jenkins-Hernandez's sister, was killed because he knew the football
star was gay or bisexual. After Hernandez died, there were reports
that he had a prison boyfriend.
“I asked him if it were true,”
Jenkins-Hernandez told host Phil McGraw. He answered “that it
wasn't.”
“I had no indication or any feeling
that he was [gay],” Jenkins-Hernandez said. “He was very much a
man to me. I don't know where this came from.”
Jenkins-Hernandez also said that she
questioned whether her fiance took his own life.
“I don't know what to believe, to be
honest with you. It's just not the Aaron that I know. I think that if
he would have done something like this, it would have been at his
worst, and I felt like it was looking so bright. We were going up a
ladder, in a sense, to a positive direction,” she
told McGraw. “I don't think this was a suicide, knowing him. I
don't know. I don't know.”