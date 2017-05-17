Appearing on Dr. Phil, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez said that former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez denied to her rumors that he might be gay.

Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player, on April 19 hung himself in his prison cell.

Lloyd's 2013 murder left many unanswered questions, including a motive. According to Newsweek, law enforcement officials believe Lloyd, who was dating Jenkins-Hernandez's sister, was killed because he knew the football star was gay or bisexual. After Hernandez died, there were reports that he had a prison boyfriend.

“I asked him if it were true,” Jenkins-Hernandez told host Phil McGraw. He answered “that it wasn't.”

“I had no indication or any feeling that he was [gay],” Jenkins-Hernandez said. “He was very much a man to me. I don't know where this came from.”

Jenkins-Hernandez also said that she questioned whether her fiance took his own life.

“I don't know what to believe, to be honest with you. It's just not the Aaron that I know. I think that if he would have done something like this, it would have been at his worst, and I felt like it was looking so bright. We were going up a ladder, in a sense, to a positive direction,” she told McGraw. “I don't think this was a suicide, knowing him. I don't know. I don't know.”