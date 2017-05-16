Out anchor Robin Roberts will be honored for her LGBT rights advocacy during the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Louisiana Gala Dinner on Saturday, June 17 in New Orleans.

Roberts, a Good Morning America co-anchor, came out in a 2013 Facebook post in which she thanked her girlfriend Amber for standing by her side as she faced a severe blood-related condition.

At Saturday's event, Roberts will receive the group's Visibility Award.

“As one of the most trusted and beloved broadcast journalists in the country, Robin Roberts brings greater visibility of LGBTQ people into homes across America simply by living openly as her authentic self,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “Roberts has used her platform to raise awareness of the unique needs and challenges facing LGBTQ people, and she has helped make a difference in the lives of countless people around the world. We are proud to honor Robin Roberts at the 2017 HRC Louisiana Gala Dinner with the HRC Visibility Award.”

Former President Barack Obama turned to Roberts in 2012 to announce for the first time publicly his support for marriage equality.