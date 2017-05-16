Out anchor Robin Roberts will be
honored for her LGBT rights advocacy during the Human Rights
Campaign's (HRC) Louisiana Gala Dinner on Saturday, June 17 in New
Orleans.
Roberts, a Good Morning America
co-anchor, came out in a 2013 Facebook post in which she thanked her
girlfriend Amber for standing by her side as she faced a severe
blood-related condition.
At Saturday's event, Roberts will
receive the group's Visibility Award.
“As one of the most trusted and
beloved broadcast journalists in the country, Robin Roberts brings
greater visibility of LGBTQ people into homes across America simply
by living openly as her authentic self,” said HRC President Chad
Griffin. “Roberts has used her platform to raise awareness of the
unique needs and challenges facing LGBTQ people, and she has helped
make a difference in the lives of countless people around the world.
We are proud to honor Robin Roberts at the 2017 HRC Louisiana Gala
Dinner with the HRC Visibility Award.”
Former President Barack Obama turned
to Roberts in 2012 to announce for the first time publicly his
support for marriage equality.