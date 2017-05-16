French President Emmanuel Macron has
dismissed as “homophobic” rumors that he's secretly gay.
The 39-year-old Macron married Brigitte
Marie-Claude Macron, 64, in 2007 following a 10-year relationship.
Macron's vocal support for LGBT rights,
including marriage equality, has led to speculation that he himself
is secretly gay. A photoshopped image of a ripped shirtless Macron
on the cover of gay glossy Garcon fanned those rumors.
The Mirror quotes Macron
dismissing the rumors in a TF1 documentary titled Behind the
Scenes of a Victory.
Macron called the rumors “misogyny
because they say it's not possible to be with a woman who's 24 years
older. That's how I've always lived because I've been with my wife
for 20 years. And on the other side, it's homophobic.”
