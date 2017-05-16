French President Emmanuel Macron has dismissed as “homophobic” rumors that he's secretly gay.

The 39-year-old Macron married Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron, 64, in 2007 following a 10-year relationship.

Macron's vocal support for LGBT rights, including marriage equality, has led to speculation that he himself is secretly gay. A photoshopped image of a ripped shirtless Macron on the cover of gay glossy Garcon fanned those rumors.

The Mirror quotes Macron dismissing the rumors in a TF1 documentary titled Behind the Scenes of a Victory.

Macron called the rumors “misogyny because they say it's not possible to be with a woman who's 24 years older. That's how I've always lived because I've been with my wife for 20 years. And on the other side, it's homophobic.”

