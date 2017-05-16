NBC on Monday released its first
trailer for its much-anticipated revival of Will & Grace.
The 5-minute trailer begins with Will
(played by Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) exiting the
office of NBC President Bob Greenblatt. Will is excited to be
returning to NBC, while Grace needs some convincing. “I'm not
feeling it,” Grace says.
Undeterred, Will presses “something
else” in the elevator and the pair are transported to their old
apartment where tipsy Karen (Megan Mullaly) is taking a nap and Jack
(Sean Hayes) is showing the apartment to a handsome stranger.
Then the entire gang breaks into a song
about returning home.
“Why, everything's as if we never
said goodbye,” Karen sings.
NBC is promoting the upcoming
12-episode season of Will & Grace as an anchor to its new
“Must See TV” Thursday night line-up.