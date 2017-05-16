During an appearance on Larry King Now, Olympian and reality star Caitlyn Jenner said that President Donald Trump had in some ways disappointed her.

The 67-year-old Jenner is currently promoting her memoir The Secrets of My Life.

When host Larry King asked Jenner whether she voted for Trump, Jenner nodded her head and answered, “I was a Republican and he was our candidate.”

“Has he disappointed you?”

“In some cases he has. In some cases it's been okay. [Neil] Gorsuch with the Supreme Court. Things like that. I think the right move for our country,” Jenner answered.

“But yeah, he has disappointed me in some ways. This whole health care deal. If you're on the conservative side, I want the federal government out of health care. I believe in a little thing called the constitution, you know.”

Under the American Health Care Act (AHCA), also known as Trumpcare, being transgender is listed as a “preexisting condition,” while the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, prohibited insurance providers from denying coverage to transgender Americans.

“I am not the big supporter [of Trump]. Although the media has had me as this big Trump supporter, I really am not. My loyalty is with my community,” Jenner added.