President Donald Trump on Saturday touted a recent executive order he signed that protects so-called religious freedom.

The order allows religious organizations to endorse political candidates and weakens health insurance requirements for contraception. Language instructing Attorney General Jeff Sessions to “as appropriate, issue guidance interpreting religious liberty protections in Federal law” has LGBT groups concerned.

The president made reference to his order during his commencement speech at Liberty University, saying that he “did some very important signings” recently for religious freedom.

“America is better when people put their faith into action,” Trump told the crowd. “As long as I am your president, no one is ever going to stop you from practicing your faith or from preaching what's in your heart.”

“As long as America remains true to its values, loyal to its citizens, and devoted to its creator, then our best days are yet to come. I can promise you that,” Trump said elsewhere in his speech.

Founded in 1971 by Jerry Falwell, a Southern Baptist pastor and a co-founder of the Moral Majority, Liberty University is now helmed by Jerry Falwell, Jr., also a prominent evangelical leader and a Trump supporter. The younger Falwell has condemned the Democratic Party's support for LGBT rights.

Liberty University, a private institution in Lynchburg, Virginia, forbids openly gay students from attending.