President Donald Trump on Saturday
touted a recent executive order he signed that protects so-called
religious freedom.
The order allows religious
organizations to endorse political candidates and weakens health
insurance requirements for contraception. Language instructing
Attorney General Jeff Sessions to “as appropriate, issue guidance
interpreting religious liberty protections in Federal law” has LGBT
groups concerned.
The president made reference to his
order during his commencement speech at Liberty University, saying
that he “did some very important signings” recently for religious
freedom.
“America is better when people put
their faith into action,” Trump told the crowd. “As long as I am
your president, no one is ever going to stop you from practicing your
faith or from preaching what's in your heart.”
“As long as America remains true to
its values, loyal to its citizens, and devoted to its creator, then
our best days are yet to come. I can promise you that,” Trump said
elsewhere in his speech.
Founded in 1971 by Jerry Falwell, a
Southern Baptist pastor and a co-founder of the Moral Majority,
Liberty University is now helmed by Jerry Falwell, Jr., also a
prominent evangelical leader and a Trump supporter. The younger
Falwell has condemned
the Democratic Party's support for LGBT rights.
Liberty University, a private
institution in Lynchburg, Virginia, forbids openly gay students from
attending.