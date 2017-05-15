British actor Charlie Hunnam says he's “game” for a Queer as Folk reunion.

The 37-year-old Hunnam played Nathan Maloney in the 1999 British series about three gay men living in Manchester. In the United States, Hunnam is best known for playing Jackson “Jax” Teller in the FX drama Sons of Anarchy. He stars as the title character in the fantasy film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

“I'd be game for a reunion,” Hunnam told UK tabloid The Sun. “It's a long time ago, I'm an old bitch now – that was 20 years ago.”

“When I'm back in England, people still recognize me as Nathan,” he added, pointing to the show's influence on gay culture.

“It was the beginning of my career, so I have very fond memories of it. I'm very proud of being a part of that show. I'm very happy when people bring it up,” Hunnam added. “I'm just surprised because it was so long ago.”

In 2000, Showtime premiered its own version of Queer as Folk based on the Channel 4 series. It lasted five seasons.