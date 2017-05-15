Big Bag Theory star Jim Parsons and his longtime boyfriend Todd Spiewak, a graphic designer, married over the weekend in New York City.

According to Page Six, Parsons and Spiewak tied the knot at the Rainbow Room on Saturday night.

The couple celebrated 14 years together in November. In an Instagram post, Parsons described Spiewak as “the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest.”

He captioned a photo of Spiewak singing into a microphone: “One of the greatest gifts to me is that he no longer takes me to sing karaoke. Also, I believe this was a selfie with an actual camera, as our phones couldn't do that back then hahaha!”

Parsons' sexuality was made public in a 2012 The New York Times profile that casually mentioned that he was in a 10-year relationship with another man.

In 2014, Ellen DeGeneres advised Parsons to get hitched.

