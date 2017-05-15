Big Bag Theory star Jim Parsons
and his longtime boyfriend Todd Spiewak, a graphic designer, married
over the weekend in New York City.
According to Page Six, Parsons
and Spiewak tied the knot at the Rainbow Room on Saturday night.
The couple celebrated 14 years together
in November. In an Instagram post, Parsons described Spiewak as “the
best thing that ever happened to me, no contest.”
He captioned a photo of Spiewak singing
into a microphone: “One of the greatest gifts to me is that he no
longer takes me to sing karaoke. Also, I believe this was a selfie
with an actual camera, as our phones couldn't do that back then
hahaha!”
Parsons' sexuality was made public in a
2012 The New York Times profile that casually mentioned that
he was in a 10-year relationship with another man.
In 2014, Ellen DeGeneres advised
Parsons to get hitched.
(Related: Ellen
