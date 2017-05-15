NBC Chairman Bob Greenblatt said this week that this fall's return of Will & Grace might not be the comedy's final season.

Will & Grace will return to NBC for its 12-episode ninth season after more than a decade off the air. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally will reprise their roles. The show's creators, David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, and director James Burrows are also returning.

Rumors of a possible reboot of the series started after the cast reunited for an election year mini-episode which has been viewed more than 6 million times.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Greenblatt isn't ruling out more episodes of the comedy beyond those announced.

“It's possible,” Greenblatt answered when asked about additional Will & Grace seasons. “It's my hope that we will have more than that.”

Will & Grace, which premiered in 1998, was the first prime time network sitcom to feature a gay lead in McCormack's uptight lawyer, Will.

