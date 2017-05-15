NBC Chairman Bob Greenblatt said this
week that this fall's return of Will & Grace might not be
the comedy's final season.
Will & Grace will return to
NBC for its 12-episode ninth season after more than a decade off the
air. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally
will reprise their roles. The show's creators, David Kohan and Max
Mutchnick, and director James Burrows are also returning.
Rumors of a possible reboot of the
series started after the cast reunited for an election year
mini-episode which has been viewed more than 6 million times.
According to Deadline
Hollywood, Greenblatt isn't ruling out more episodes of the
comedy beyond those announced.
“It's possible,” Greenblatt
answered when asked about additional Will & Grace seasons.
“It's my hope that we will have more than that.”
Will & Grace, which
premiered in 1998, was the first prime time network sitcom to feature
a gay lead in McCormack's uptight lawyer, Will.
