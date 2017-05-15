As he leaves the French presidency,
Francois Hollande vaunted his role in legalizing marriage for gay men
and lesbians in France.
Emmanuel Macron, who won France's
presidential election on May 7, was formally declared president
Sunday in the Elysee Palace. Macron becomes France's youngest
president. He won on a pro-European platform and supports LGBT
rights.
In a series of tweets, Hollande
defended his unpopular presidency, touting his efforts to fight
climate change with the Paris Agreement and doing “everything
possible to ensure that Greece stays in Europe.”
“History will remember that it was we
who made the marriage for all,” Hollande tweeted using his party's
slogan for same-sex marriage.
France in 2013 became the 14th
nation to extend marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples,
fulfilling a campaign pledge Hollande made to his supporters.
Opponents staged large demonstration throughout the debate.