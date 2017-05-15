Australian-born actor Keiynan Lonsdale
came out bisexual on Saturday in an Instagram post.
The 25-year-old Lonsdale is best known
for playing Kid Flash/Wally West on The CW series The Flash.
Other roles include Oliver Lloyd on ABC's Dance Academy and
the The Finest Hours.
In his post, Lonsdale said that after
spending “years” hating himself, he was ready to “take the next
step.”
“I like to change my hair, I like to
take risks with how I dress, I like girls, & I like guys (yes), I
like growing, I like learning, I like who I am and I really like who
I'm becoming,” Lonsdale captioned a photo of himself seated in a
restaurant booth. “Spent way too many years hating myself,
thinking I was less valuable because I was different.. which is just
untrue. A couple years ago I was able to accept myself, & it
saved my life, but now I've gotten to a new road block & I feel
kind of lost. I gotta take the next step & actually embrace who I
am, which is pretty exciting. Not faking shit anymore, not
apologising for falling in love with people no matter their gender.
I've become bored of being insecure, ashamed, scared... no one should
feel like that about themselves, especially when there is so much
good life to live. Ya know more & more I see so many young people
being their best / truest selves, it's fucking inspiring... so what
have I been waiting for!? Who knows. Everyone in their own time. I
hope we can all learn to embrace who we are & not judge people
who aren't exactly the same as us. The truth is we are all family,
we're all one. Just love. Keiy.”
Lonsdale thanked fans for their support
in a tweet: “Nothing better than happy tears. The love is beyond
measurable, thank you. Don't forget to give that same love back to
yourselves x.”