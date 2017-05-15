Australian-born actor Keiynan Lonsdale came out bisexual on Saturday in an Instagram post.

The 25-year-old Lonsdale is best known for playing Kid Flash/Wally West on The CW series The Flash. Other roles include Oliver Lloyd on ABC's Dance Academy and the The Finest Hours.

In his post, Lonsdale said that after spending “years” hating himself, he was ready to “take the next step.”

“I like to change my hair, I like to take risks with how I dress, I like girls, & I like guys (yes), I like growing, I like learning, I like who I am and I really like who I'm becoming,” Lonsdale captioned a photo of himself seated in a restaurant booth. “Spent way too many years hating myself, thinking I was less valuable because I was different.. which is just untrue. A couple years ago I was able to accept myself, & it saved my life, but now I've gotten to a new road block & I feel kind of lost. I gotta take the next step & actually embrace who I am, which is pretty exciting. Not faking shit anymore, not apologising for falling in love with people no matter their gender. I've become bored of being insecure, ashamed, scared... no one should feel like that about themselves, especially when there is so much good life to live. Ya know more & more I see so many young people being their best / truest selves, it's fucking inspiring... so what have I been waiting for!? Who knows. Everyone in their own time. I hope we can all learn to embrace who we are & not judge people who aren't exactly the same as us. The truth is we are all family, we're all one. Just love. Keiy.”

Lonsdale thanked fans for their support in a tweet: “Nothing better than happy tears. The love is beyond measurable, thank you. Don't forget to give that same love back to yourselves x.”