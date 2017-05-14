A Republican representative from Missouri has yet to apologize or face censure for calling gay people less than human.

State Rep. Rick Brattin made his comments from the Missouri House floor as lawmakers debated an amendment to a bill that sought to ban discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The bill's author, Republican Rep. Kevin Engler, withdrew the amendment before a vote was taken, saying that he did not want to risk sinking the underlying bill.

“When you look at the tenets of religion, of the Bible, of the Qur'an, of other religions, there is a distinction between homosexuality and just being a human being,” Brattin, 36, said from the House floor on Monday.

While the editorial board of the Kansas City Star criticized the comments as “deplorable,” they did not call for Brattin to be censured, saying only that he should apologize.

As of Saturday, Brattin has not apologized.

On Friday, the Kansas City Star published a letter to the editor from a reader mocking Brattin's comments.

“I am both shocked and humbled that Missouri state Rep. Rick Brattin has discovered the truth about homosexuality,” Willow Onken wrote. “Whenever I kiss another woman, I cease to be human. … When the transformation is complete, I'm compelled by an insatiable urge to run naked through the woods, howling at the moon until dawn. … Remember not to go to the park during or after sunset – you might see a gay person enjoying a stroll.”