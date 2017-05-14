ABC has canceled The Real O'Neals after two seasons.

The Real O'Neals revolved around a picture-perfect family that is turned upside down when 16-year-old Kenny O'Neal (played by Noah Galvin) comes out gay. The show also starred Martha Plimpton as Eileen, Jay R. Ferguson as Pat, Matt Shively as Jimmy, Bebe Wood as Shannon and Mary Hollis Inboden as Jodi.

The single-camera family comedy was loosely based on the life of gay activist and author Dan Savage, whose participation in the project led conservative groups to launch an unsuccessful campaign to convince ABC to drop the show before it aired.

After news of the cancellation broke, some of those groups claimed victory.

“We got great news people,” the Catholic League's Bill Donohue said in a video posted on social media, “The Real O'Neals has been axed.”

“People should be angry … at Disney, ABC for allowing them to have a show like this, The Real O'Neals, based on the life of an anti-Catholic bigot,” he added, referring to Savage.

According to Deadline Hollywood, The Real O'Neals was cut due to disappointing ratings.