Mariela Castro, the daughter of Cuban
President Raul Castro, on Saturday led a march through the streets of
Havana to protest homophobia and transphobia in Cuba.
More than 2,000 people attended the
march, which commemorated the May 17th International Day
Against Homophobia and Transphobia (IDAHOT).
Castro is the director of Cuba's
National Center for Sexual Education (CENESEX), a state-funded body
that promotes LGBT rights, and a member of the Cuban National
Assembly.
The demonstrators marched to a pavilion
near the Habana Libre hotel where they listened to various speakers.
“Each time more people understand
that homosexuality is not a sickness, but phobia … continue to be,”
she's quoted as saying by the
Washington
Blade. “People understand that homosexuality is not
dangerous, but homophobia and transphobia are.”
While Castro has previously talked
about the need for Cuba to recognize the unions of gay and lesbian
couples, she made no mention of the issue on Saturday.
Castro's work as an LGBT rights
activist is profiled in the HBO documentary Mariela
Castro's March: Cuba's LGBT Revolution.