A record number of American adults say
the relationships of gay men and lesbians are morally acceptable, a
new survey has found.
When New Jersey-based pollster Gallup
asked, “Do you personally believe gay or lesbian relations are
morally acceptable or morally wrong?” a large majority (63%) of
respondents answered “morally acceptable.” That's a 23
percentage point increase since Gallup began asking the question in
2001.
The results are part of Gallup's annual
Values and Beliefs poll, which was conducted earlier this month.
The poll shows that Americans are
becoming increasingly liberal on most moral issues.
“Of the 19 issues included in this
year's poll, 13 show meaningful change in a liberal direction over
time, regardless of whether they are currently at their high point in
Gallup's trend,” pollsters wrote. “No issues show meaningful
change toward more traditionally conservative positions compared with
when Gallup first measured them. That leaves six issues for which
there has essentially been no change over time.”