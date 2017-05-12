A record number of American adults say the relationships of gay men and lesbians are morally acceptable, a new survey has found.

When New Jersey-based pollster Gallup asked, “Do you personally believe gay or lesbian relations are morally acceptable or morally wrong?” a large majority (63%) of respondents answered “morally acceptable.” That's a 23 percentage point increase since Gallup began asking the question in 2001.

The results are part of Gallup's annual Values and Beliefs poll, which was conducted earlier this month.

The poll shows that Americans are becoming increasingly liberal on most moral issues.

“Of the 19 issues included in this year's poll, 13 show meaningful change in a liberal direction over time, regardless of whether they are currently at their high point in Gallup's trend,” pollsters wrote. “No issues show meaningful change toward more traditionally conservative positions compared with when Gallup first measured them. That leaves six issues for which there has essentially been no change over time.”