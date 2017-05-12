Olympian and reality star Caitlyn Jenner isn't talking about what gender she desires.

Jenner, who is promoting her new memoir The Secrets of My Life, was asked about her sexual orientation during an appearance on Larry King Now.

When host Larry King asked, “Do you desire women or men?” Jenner answered that she “didn't know.”

“I don't know,” Jenner replied. “I don't even go there.”

“How old are you?”

“Sixty-seven,” Jenner answered.

“That's still pretty good sexual years, too. Aren't they? 67.”

“You want to talk about that? Do I have hope?” Jenner asked with a laugh.

“Yeah, you do. What are you doing later?” King asked.

Elsewhere in the interview, King pointed out that he would think gender reassignment surgery is “tough.”

“No, it's not as bad as you think,” Jenner replied. “But most trans women do not have surgery.”

When asked why, Jenner explained that the surgery is expensive, what's “between your legs doesn't define who you are,” and that “a lot of them like their old parts.”