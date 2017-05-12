President Donald Trump and Pope Francis
are shown kissing in a mural displayed on a wall near the Vatican.
The image shows the pair in an embrace,
with devil horns sprouting from Trump's yellow hair and a halo
floating above the pope's head. It is captioned, “The good
forgives the evil.”
The mural is believed to be the work of
Italian street artist Salvatore Benintende, Reuters reported.
Last week, the White House announced
that Trump would visit the Vatican as part of his first foreign trip
as president. Other travel stops include Brussels, Saudi Arabia and
Israel. The Vatican visit will include a meeting with Pope Francis
on May 24, Politico reported.
Pope Francis has criticized the
president, calling out then-candidate Trump's immigration policies.
Trump blasted back, saying that he “liked the pope” before he
heard his remarks.
