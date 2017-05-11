Connecticut has joined a growing list
of states prohibiting therapies that attempt to alter the sexual
orientation or gender identity of LGBT youth.
Such therapies go by names such as
“conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay
therapy.”
Democratic Governor Daniel P. Malloy
signed the bill into law on Wednesday, just hours after it
unanimously passed the Senate. The measure took effect immediately.
“This legislation is about protecting
children and teens who have been forced to undergo this so-called
therapy,” Malloy said in a tweet.
Opponents of such laws argue that they
trample religious freedom.
Democratic
Senator Beth Bye told the AP that it is “a dangerous practice
that relies on things like shame.”
Republican Senator Heather Somers said
that such therapies are based on the “false assumption” that
there is something wrong with people who are not heterosexual.
Four years ago, New Jersey became the
second state after California to enact such a law. Illinois, Oregon,
Vermont and the District of Columbia have passed similar bans, while
New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo last year issued an executive order
that protects youth from such therapies. Several cities, including
Tampa,
Florida and Columbus,
Ohio, have recently enacted similar measures.
(Related: New
York Gov. Andrew Cuomo takes action to prevent “ex-gay” therapy
on minors.)