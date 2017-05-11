Singer Barry Manilow has called his
recent coming out as “a beautiful, beautiful experience.”
In a recent PEOPLE cover story,
Manilow, 73, announced that he's gay and confirmed reports that he
married manager Garry Kief in 2014.
At the 65th Annual BMI Pop
Awards on Tuesday, Manilow was honored as a BMI Icon.
“The reason that it's special for me
is that it's a song writer's award,” Manilow told the AP from the
red carpet. “In my heart I am a composer.”
When asked about reaction to his coming
out, Manilow alluded to National Enquirer reporting on his
sexuality.
“I kind of got outed by the Enquirer,
but it's turned out to be just great.” Manilow
said. “I've really enjoyed it. Most of all because the fans
and the public have been so supportive. I though, 'Oh, man, you
know, I'm going to get a lot of negative stuff.' Not one negative
letter, comment anywhere. 'Cause, you know, these people, these
strangers they care for me.”
“Isn't it odd. I'm just a musician
who sings. And these people care about my happiness. And that's
what's been going on. It's been a beautiful, beautiful experience,”
he added.