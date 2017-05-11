Ben Whishaw, Alan Cumming and Gemma
Whelan are among the actors cast in the upcoming BBC series Queers.
The series of eight short plays will
mark the 50th anniversary of the partial decriminalization
of gay sex in England and Wales.
Each play will be staged at The Old Vic
in London throughout July. The BBC will begin broadcasting the plays
in July.
According to RadioTimes, the
series was conceived by Mark Gatiss, the co-creator of Sherlock
and Doctor Who, for the BBC. Gatiss also plays Tycho Nestoris
in HBO's fantasy series Game of Thrones.
“I'm thrilled and delighted to have
been asked to curate this exciting series from both established LGBT
writers and a whole host of new talent fresh to the screen,” Gatiss
said in a statement. “It's a privilege to be working with such
brilliant writers and actors. At this challenging and fluid time,
it's a marvelous opportunity to celebrate LGBT life and culture, to
see how far we have come and how far we still have to go.”
Russell Tovey (Looking), Rebecca
Front (Humans), Kadiff Kirwan (Black Mirror), Ian
Gelder (Game of Thrones), and Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk)
will also appear in the series.