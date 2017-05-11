Credit Suisse on Tuesday announced that it was moving ahead with plans to add 1,200 jobs in North Carolina now that lawmakers have partially repealed House Bill 2.

House Bill 2 blocked cities and municipalities from enacting LGBT protections and prohibited transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings. Lawmakers in March replaced the law. The new law, House Bill 142, leaves bathroom regulation to the state and enacts a moratorium on local LGBT ordinances until December 1, 2020.

Credit Suisse, which is based in Zurich, will add the jobs at its suburban Raleigh site, which currently houses 1,500 Credit Suisse employees, the News & Observer reported.

“The HB2 legislation was a major challenge for our decision process,” Vice Chairman Wilson Ervin said at a press conference led by Governor Roy Cooper. “We believe that a culture of inclusion and acceptance is critical for our company, for our workforce and our clients. We opposed that law.”

“During the period that HB2 was on the books, we had to put our plans on hold. We did not think that expansion could be done in a way that was consistent with our core values," Ervin added.

Critics of the new law point out that the LGBT community remains without protections and that the Republican-led Legislature put itself in charge of bathroom policies.

Ervin said that the compromise established “minimum conditions” for the company to expand in the state.

Other companies that canceled expansion plans over House Bill 2 include Deutsche Bank and PayPal.