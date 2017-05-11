A Republican representative from Missouri created controversy when he said from the Missouri House floor that there is a “distinction” between human beings and gay people.

“When you look at the tenets of religion, of the Bible, of the Qur'an, of other religions, there is a distinction between homosexuality and just being a human being,” state Rep. Rick Brattin said from the House floor on Monday.

Brattin made the comment as the House debated an amendment to a bill that sought to ban discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The bill's author, Republican Rep. Kevin Engler, withdrew the amendment before a vote was taken, saying that he did not want to risk sinking the underlying bill.

The editorial board of the Kansas City Star criticized Brattin, calling his comments “deplorable.”

“It betrayed a stunning lack of understanding of theology and self-government: The Constitution protects all Americans from the tyranny of any single faith-based approach to secular law,” the paper wrote.

A social media campaign calling on the House to censure Brattin for his comments is using the hashtag #CensureBrattin.