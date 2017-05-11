Alan Joyce, the CEO of Qantas, was hit with a lemon meringue pie in his face during a business breakfast event in Perth, Australia over his company's support for equal marriage rights for gay men and lesbians.

While a large majority of Australians support marriage equality, passage of a marriage bill has eluded supporters. Qantas has publicly called on the government to approve a same-sex marriage bill.

Police immediately detained the man, Tony Overheu, 67.

Overheu described Qantas' support for same-sex marriage as “corporate bullying aimed at social engineering.”

“Alan Joyce is paid $13 million dollars to run airlines not to bulldoze Australia socially against its will,” Overheu told reporters. “Qantas is insulting many staff and passengers with their boarding pass propaganda.”

Overheu is a senior member of the Church of Christ, though he said that his protest was not about faith.

Joyce, who is openly gay, told reporters on Wednesday that “no attempt at bullying us into suppressing our voice will work.”

Overheu has been charged with common assault, trespassing and providing false details to police.