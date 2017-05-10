Olympian Caitlyn Jenner talked politics
during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James
Corden.
Jenner, who is promoting her new memoir
The Secrets of My Life, told Corden without irony that while
she votes Republican, she's not a big supporter of the Republican
Party.
“Because, you know, I'm not, although
I vote Republican I'm not a big supporter of the Republican Party,
certainly not a big supporter of Trump, although the media has
projected me there and he was our candidate for the Republican Party,
so obviously I voted for him,” Jenner said.
When asked whether she would run for
political office, Jenner did not say no.
“I just have to look and see where I
can do a better job for my community,” Jenner
said.
“From the outside, you know, kind of
working the outside of politics … or am I better off going from the
inside, you know, actually running for office and trying to make
change for my community that way. And I have to make that decision
and I really don't know at this point,” she added.
In a
recent interview with CNN's Don Lemon, Jenner defended the GOP
and called Trump the man “we need to turn this country around.”