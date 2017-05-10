Fox News anchor Shepard Smith is talking for the first time publicly about his recent coming out.

Smith indirectly acknowledged that he's gay in an October interview with the HuffPost. In that interview, Smith denied rumors that former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes prohibited him from coming out.

According to The Clarion-Ledger, the 53-year-old Smith opened up about his sexuality during a speech at the University of Mississippi's Meek School of Journalism's conference on April 21.

Smith, who divorced Virginia Donald in 1993, reportedly told the crowd that he had “nothing to hide,” and explained why he kept quiet for so long.

“A. You’re going to hell for it. B. You’ll never have any friends again. C. What are you going to tell your family? And by the way, you’re on television on the craziest conservative network on Earth. That will probably put you in front of a brick wall,” Smith said. “Of course, none of that was true, but that’s how it felt.”

Smith also revealed that he's in a relationship.

“I don't think about it. It's not a thing. I go to work. … I go home to the man I'm in love with,” Smith said.