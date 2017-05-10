Miley Cyrus, Tinashe, the Pointer
Sisters and VASSY will headline this year's Capital Pride Concert,
the group behind DC's annual LGBT Pride celebration, Capital Pride
Alliance, announced Tuesday.
“What better way to end the Pride
Celebration than with national headlining entertainment and the best
local and regional talent performing with the U.S. Capitol and
Washington Monument as backdrops,” Capital Pride Alliance said in
announcing the lineup.
The Capital Pride Concert kicks off at
1PM on Sunday, June 11 and will take place on three stages at the
intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Third Street. The concert is
part of Celebration 2017, which includes a parade on Saturday and a
festival the following day.
Edie Windsor, the lead plaintiff in the
Supreme Court case that struck down a key provision of the Defense of
Marriage Act (DOMA) and led to the high court's groundbreaking 2015
marriage equality decision, will helm this year's parade.
Cyrus, 24, is a vocal supporter of LGBT
rights. Her Happy Hippie Foundation aids LGBT homeless youth.
(Related: Miley
Cyrus on identifying as pansexual: I feel very neutral.)