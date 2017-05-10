Miley Cyrus, Tinashe, the Pointer Sisters and VASSY will headline this year's Capital Pride Concert, the group behind DC's annual LGBT Pride celebration, Capital Pride Alliance, announced Tuesday.

“What better way to end the Pride Celebration than with national headlining entertainment and the best local and regional talent performing with the U.S. Capitol and Washington Monument as backdrops,” Capital Pride Alliance said in announcing the lineup.

The Capital Pride Concert kicks off at 1PM on Sunday, June 11 and will take place on three stages at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Third Street. The concert is part of Celebration 2017, which includes a parade on Saturday and a festival the following day.

Edie Windsor, the lead plaintiff in the Supreme Court case that struck down a key provision of the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and led to the high court's groundbreaking 2015 marriage equality decision, will helm this year's parade.

Cyrus, 24, is a vocal supporter of LGBT rights. Her Happy Hippie Foundation aids LGBT homeless youth.

(Related: Miley Cyrus on identifying as pansexual: I feel very neutral.)